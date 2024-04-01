PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

