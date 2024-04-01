Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.