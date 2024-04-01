Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $481.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $385.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

