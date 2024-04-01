Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $17.34. 15,387,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,467,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

