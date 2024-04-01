Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.65. 1,023,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,504,864. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.