Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 1.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 601,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.88. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

