Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 90,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2,959.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 106,701 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,715. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.