Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Magnite worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Magnite by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Magnite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

