Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics makes up 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 136,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

