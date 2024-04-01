Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 832.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4,840.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in ePlus by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter valued at $590,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.18. 40,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $509.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

