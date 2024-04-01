Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $368,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,342. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.66. 947,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
