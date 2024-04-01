Perkins Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Usio makes up about 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of Usio worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Usio by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Usio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Usio from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Usio Stock Performance

Usio stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 34,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Usio Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

