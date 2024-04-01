Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.55. The stock had a trading volume of 943,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

