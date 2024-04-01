Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. AxoGen comprises 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of AxoGen worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 610.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $319,891.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $319,891.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 4,578 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $35,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $928,054 over the last ninety days. 7.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AxoGen Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $340.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.04. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

