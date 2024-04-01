Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 6.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $21.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $756.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.10 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.05 and a 200 day moving average of $639.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $342.30 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

