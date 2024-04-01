Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Short Interest Update

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Permex Petroleum Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of OILCF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $4.49. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Permex Petroleum has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $15.80.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

