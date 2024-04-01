Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Short Interest Update

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Permex Petroleum Stock Up 13.4 %
Shares of OILCF stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $4.49. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Permex Petroleum has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $15.80.
About Permex Petroleum
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Permex Petroleum
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.