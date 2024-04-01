Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $59,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $76,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Permian Resources stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. 915,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,925,918 shares of company stock worth $516,919,777. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

