Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.20.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CATX remained flat at 1.19 on Monday. 309,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,950. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $333.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,758,439 shares of company stock worth $57,576,503. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,124 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

