Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Raised by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

PSX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,810. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

