Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 710,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,598. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.