Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.49. 1,272,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,979. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

