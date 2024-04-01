Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $242.94. 1,057,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,412. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

