Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,080.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

AutoZone stock traded up $16.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,168.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,929.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,707.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

