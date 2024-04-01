Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.28. 24,387,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,100,383. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

