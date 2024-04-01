Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,628 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,525. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.30.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

