Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $14.85 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

