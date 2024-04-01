Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $27.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.04. 2,801,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

