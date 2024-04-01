Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,034 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $48,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.36. 2,544,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,462. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

