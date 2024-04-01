Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 6,115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.24. 602,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,026. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $223.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

