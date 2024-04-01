Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.83. 2,361,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,781. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

