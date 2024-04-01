Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 17,790 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 116,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 81,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.47. 2,303,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

