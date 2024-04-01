Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 2,217 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $42.27. 12,828,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,151,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

