Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 27,041 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $68,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HCA traded down $3.95 on Monday, reaching $329.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,209. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $334.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.94 and a 200-day moving average of $274.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.