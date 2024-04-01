Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 28,443 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,443 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.87. 3,803,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,471. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

