Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $552.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- About the Markup Calculator
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.