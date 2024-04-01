Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.20

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $263.20 and last traded at $261.55, with a volume of 74664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.50.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

