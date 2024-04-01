Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of PXD opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $263.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.12.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after buying an additional 112,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

