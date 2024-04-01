Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD):

3/28/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $276.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $237.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $264.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.01. 528,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,733. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $264.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.