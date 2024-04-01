Piper Sandler Increases Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target to $38.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.76. 185,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

