Piper Sandler Increases Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $46.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SKWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $37.38. 36,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,132. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $477,691.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,919.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 790,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 734,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,417,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

