Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $129.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $135.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

