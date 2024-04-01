Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pivotree Price Performance

Shares of CVE PVT opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. Pivotree has a 1 year low of C$1.31 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

