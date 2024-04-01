Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Pivotree Price Performance
Shares of CVE PVT opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. Pivotree has a 1 year low of C$1.31 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.37.
Pivotree Company Profile
