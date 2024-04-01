Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 2.9%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.34. 7,311,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 44,366,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

