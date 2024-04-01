Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pluri

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluri by 168.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 135,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluri during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluri by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pluri by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluri Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUR traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Pluri has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri ( NASDAQ:PLUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 177.94% and a negative net margin of 6,708.40%.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

