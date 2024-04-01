Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

PSTV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,987. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 271.04%. Analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.