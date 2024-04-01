Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 701,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

PORBF remained flat at $11.05 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. Pola Orbis has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.