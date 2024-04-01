Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSNYW traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,541. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.