Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $436.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $407.00 to $436.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $388.63.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $403.50 on Thursday. Pool has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pool by 463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

