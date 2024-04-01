Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $49,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,005 shares of company stock worth $64,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 227,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 158,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

