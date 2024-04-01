Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 29th total of 344,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Premier Financial

Premier Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Premier Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.27. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 766.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 251.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.